OSI's Tarceva approved in Switzerland

OSI Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based diabetes and cancer drug specialist, has been granted its first European approval, in Switzerland, for Tarceva (erlotinib) in the treatment of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer as second-line chemotherapy. Administered as a once-daily tablet, Tarceva is the only epidermal growth factor receptor-type drug to demonstrate a survival benefit in advanced NSCLC . While the drug is co-developed by Swiss drug major Roche and the USA's Genetech, OSI filed it with the US Food and Drug Adminsitration and received approval in November 2004 as part of the collaborative deal between them. Roche obtained European marketing approval last year (Marketletter August 30, 2004).
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