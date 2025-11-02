Osteoporosis Drug Evista Halves Breast Cancer Risk

Eli Lilly's Evista (raloxifene), currently indicated for the preventionof osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, additionally reduces the incidence of breast cancer by 55% after three years, according to data from the Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Evalulation (MORE) trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
Lilly now plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval for this new indication which potentially will boost sales of the drug and may give it the edge over Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), the current number one in the osteoporosis market.
Three-years of Evista treatment, combined with calcium and vitamin D, also reduced the risk of a first spinal fracture by 55%, and a further spinal fracture by 30% compared to treatment with placebo and supplements only. Continuing benefits on cholesterol levels (down 8%), low-density lipoprotein (down over 12%) and fibrinogen (down over 12%) were also seen after three-year studies. 10,575 women participated in the study, and approximately 7,700 of these women will continue to be evaluated in the six-year MORE trial for osteoporosis and cancer prevention. None of the women were originally recruited based on breast cancer risk. The updated data are similar to initial results presented earlier this year (Marketletter May 25).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze