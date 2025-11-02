Osteoporosis Drug Evista Halves Breast Cancer Risk

Eli Lilly's Evista (raloxifene), currently indicated for the preventionof osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, additionally reduces the incidence of breast cancer by 55% after three years, according to data from the Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Evalulation (MORE) trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Lilly now plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval for this new indication which potentially will boost sales of the drug and may give it the edge over Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), the current number one in the osteoporosis market.

Three-years of Evista treatment, combined with calcium and vitamin D, also reduced the risk of a first spinal fracture by 55%, and a further spinal fracture by 30% compared to treatment with placebo and supplements only. Continuing benefits on cholesterol levels (down 8%), low-density lipoprotein (down over 12%) and fibrinogen (down over 12%) were also seen after three-year studies. 10,575 women participated in the study, and approximately 7,700 of these women will continue to be evaluated in the six-year MORE trial for osteoporosis and cancer prevention. None of the women were originally recruited based on breast cancer risk. The updated data are similar to initial results presented earlier this year (Marketletter May 25).