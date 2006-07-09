Osteoporosis market moves in France

The significance of the French health service decision to reimburse osteodensitometry - a way of measuring bone density and diagnosing osteoporosis - has not been lost on the country's drug industry. Some drugmakers believe that the way has been opened for new treatments and that the sector represents a key new market segment. The number of fractures of the neck of the femur linked to the world's aging population is expected to have risen from 1.7 million in 1990 to 6.3 million by 2050. There are concerns in several countries about the implications for health costs. In France, there are an estimated three million women at risk from developing osteoporosis. Many ignore the risk which can be reduced through nutritional regimes, regular exercise and the prescription of specific drugs.

France is to make free consultation on a range of age-related conditions including osteoporosis available from 2007 via general practitioners. If the country's Senior Health Authority (HAS) confirms its support for the reimbursement of osteodensitometry, it is expected the drug industry will be able to come up with specific treatments to correct - for example - calcium or vitamin D deficiency.

The French Health Products Safety Agency (Afssaps) has already said that if osteoporosis is diagnosed but the female patient has not had a fracture, treatment "can be discussed" below the age of 60 and "must be discussed" between the ages of 60 and 80. Nathalie Dumarcet of Afssaps says where there are several risk factors, it is recommended to prescribe specific treatments. She notes that there are several classes of drugs available including biphosphonates, strontium ranelate, raloxifene and, more recently, a derivative of the parathormone, teriparatide. At present, no direct comparisons are possible of the efficacy of these differing treatments in relation to fracture risk, she says.