OTC Market In South East Asia Fit And Strong

With a 1994 value of $2.1 billion, South Korea possesses by far the largest over-the-counter medicines market in the South East Asian region, according to a new report by market analysts Euromonitor.

The second-largest OTC market in South East Asia is Thailand, which has more than doubled since 1990 to overtake third-placed Taiwan with a value of $706 million.

According to Euromonitor's study, the countries in South East Asia have so far reached differing levels of development in the OTC marketplace, some increasing their turnover dramatically while others are showing only a moderate size increase. In total, however, the South East Asian OTC market has made a strong progression, growing 46% in value since 1990.