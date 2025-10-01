-OTC Switch For Morning-After Pill?

- New Zealand is considering switching the morning-after pill, Schering AG's PC4, to over-the-counter status, according to the Proprietary Association of Great Britain's OTC Update. Schering has said that it may consider withdrawing the supply of the product to New Zealand, indicating its opposition to the switch.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze