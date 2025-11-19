Wednesday 19 November 2025

OTC TAGAMET LAUNCHED IN UK

14 March 1994

Hot on the heels of the launch of over-the-counter Pepcid AC (famotidine) in February by Centra Healthcare, SmithKline Beecham has launched its OTC version of cimetidine in the UK, under the trade name Tagamet 100.

The product is licensed for the relief of heartburn and dyspepsia and for the prophylaxis of nocturnal heartburn. SmithKline notes that its product is the only OTC drug licensed for this indication.

Tagamet was first licensed for the relief of peptic ulcer in 1976. The product's status from prescription-only to pharmacy drug was changed as part of the Medicines Control Agency's annual procedure on January 21. Interestingly, cimetidine's status was switched at the same time as famotidine, although the latter drug gained its license in the UK first. The reasons for this are unclear, although famotidine is not licensed for as wide a range of indications as cimetidine and therefore may have been able to gain its actual OTC marketing approval earlier.

