OTCs In Latin America: New Study

While the global market for over-the-counter products grew only 5% in 1994, sales in the Latin American region rose 14% to over $120 million, according to the first of Nicholas Hall & Co's Emerging Markets reports, dealing with Latin America.
The study, published last month, says that that OTC sales in Brazil, Argentina, peru and a number of other markets are projected to grow by over 50% in real terms between 1994 and 2000, while some countries' markets are set to double in size. Contact Nicholas Hall & Co, phone: +44 1702 433422; fax: +44 1702 430787.
