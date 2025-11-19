OTCs "Will Lead Chinese Market Growth To 2000"

Sales of health care products in the fast-expanding Chinese market will increase by a total of 70% from 1994 to 2000, at constant 1994 prices, and while western pharmaceuticals will maintain their domination of the market and the decline in use of traditional Chinese remedies will continue, western products' share of total consumption will decline from 90% in 1994 to around 84% in 2000, according to estimates in a new study from Euromonitor.

Sales of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals will advance 121% from 1994 to 2000, the study forecasts, and their share of the market will increase from 15% in 1994 to a level of 20% in 1994. Products in the dominant hospital sector are expected to advance 61% over the period.

The total population of China numbered almost 1.2 billion in 1993, making it potentially one of the world's largest health care markets in the world, says Euromonitor. The value of the health care products market in the year was 51.72 billion renminbi ($6.23 billion), with western drugs accounting for 34.20 billion renminbi ($4.12 billion) of this. Western drug sales rose 101% in China between 1991 and 1993, compared with an increase of 41.5% for the market as a whole during this period.