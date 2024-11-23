Other Chinese News In Brief

- A blood bank in Dantu, Jiangsu province, was so badly run that over10,000 donors have contracted hepatitis C, Xu Peilin, former vice-director of the health department in Hangzhou, has said.

An inquiry discovered that over 10,000 people had the disease due to unsterilized equipment. This disclosure underlines concern that blood and blood products in mainland China remain of doubtful quality, despite stricter laws and efforts to improve supervision.