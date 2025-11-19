Otsuka Starts Manufacturing In Egypt

Egypt Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co has completed a new factory and has started manufacturing ampules and intravenous solutions in Egypt.
The Egyptian company was established in 1993 as a joint venture between two Japanese drug companies. Otsuka and Taiho Pharmaceutical, and later with participation from local investors.
Otsuka notes that under Egypt's new policy to open the domestic market, EOP is developing new IV solutions suited to the Egyptian market in addition to producing and selling the existing quality range of IV solutions. It also plans to assist in advancing local health care practice.
