Outcome of US FDA's approval decision for Bonefos expected 2008

Berlex, a US affiliate of German drugmaker Schering AG, says that the outcome of its New Drug Application for its osteolysis and hypercalcemia drug, Bonefos (clodronate), is dependent upon the results of the ongoing National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project B-34 study. The US Food and Drug Administration has said that it would not consider approving Bonefos for marketing until final results from the trial are submitted, which is anticipated to be in 2008. Berlex filed an NDA for the use of Bonefos in the USA as an adjuvant oral treatment for reducing the occurrence of bone metastases in Stage II/III breast cancer patients and had received an approvable letter for the drug earlier in the year (Marketletter January 17).