Outdated regs in Europe hinder access to opioid pain drugs, says expert group

Government policies and regulations concerning the use and prescribing of opioid drugs are contributing to the inadequate treatment of pain across Europe, according to a new report presented this month to the Members of the European Parliament.
The report, entitled the White Paper on Opioids and Pain: A Pan-European Challenge, has been produced by the Opioids and Pain European Network of Minds (OPEN Minds) group in order to provide an insight into the regulatory situation in 17 European countries which, it says, cause negative opinions and stigma of opioids.
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