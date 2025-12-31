Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe

Barcelona, SpainHyatt Regency Barcelona Tower
A flagship European clinical operations conference focused on the real-world challenges of planning, delivering and outsourcing modern clinical trials.
Across two days in Barcelona, the programme is designed to give delegates practical takeaways across clinical operations, vendor oversight, technology adoption and process improvement—supporting better study delivery through innovation, collaboration and partnerships.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Clinical operations and clinical development leaders in pharma and biotech
- Outsourcing, vendor management and clinical procurement professionals
- Clinical trial delivery functions spanning study start-up, monitoring, quality and performance
- Data, digital and emerging technology stakeholders supporting trial execution
- CROs and solution providers supporting clinical trial delivery
Scale
- A long-running annual European meeting (16th edition) with sponsor and partner participation.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not prominently published on the main event page.
What to expect
- Two days of case-study led content and peer discussion focused on operational and outsourcing best practices in clinical trials
- Practical insights on vendor oversight, resourcing models, risk management and performance metrics
- Updates on emerging approaches and technologies that can streamline trial delivery
- High-density networking with pharma/biotech leaders and experienced partners in the European clinical trials ecosystem
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news