Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe

A flagship European clinical operations conference focused on the real-world challenges of planning, delivering and outsourcing modern clinical trials.

Across two days in Barcelona, the programme is designed to give delegates practical takeaways across clinical operations, vendor oversight, technology adoption and process improvement—supporting better study delivery through innovation, collaboration and partnerships.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Clinical operations and clinical development leaders in pharma and biotech

Outsourcing, vendor management and clinical procurement professionals

Clinical trial delivery functions spanning study start-up, monitoring, quality and performance

Data, digital and emerging technology stakeholders supporting trial execution

CROs and solution providers supporting clinical trial delivery

Scale

A long-running annual European meeting (16th edition) with sponsor and partner participation.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors is not prominently published on the main event page.

What to expect