Outstanding 1st Qtr Performance For Astra

Fuelled by the contribution of Astra Merck for the first time, Swedish drugmaker Astra reported a 35% increase in sales at 8.65 billion Swedish kroner ($1.18 billion), with profits before tax rising an outstanding 55% to 3.11 billion kroner ($424.1 million) for the first quarter of 1995. Earnings per share rose 59% to 3.63 kroner.
The USA is now Astra's largest market in terms of sales, with these amounting to 1.58 billion kroner for this first quarter, of which Astra's share of half-owned Astra Merck accounted for 1.05 billion kroner and Astra's wholly-owned subsidiary Astra USA Inc contributed 534 million kroner. In Germany, sales corresponded to 1.05 billion kroner and in the UK they reached 922 million kroner, up 5% and 23% respectively in local currency terms.
Astra's leading product by far is its proton pump inhibitor Losec (omeprazole), turnover of which reached 3.64 billion kroner. Sales of the antiasthma agent Pulmicort (budesonide) increased 22% to 1.04 billion kroner, with the UK and Germany the largest markets. In 1994, Losec became the biggest selling product in Europe, the company claims, and in March this year the US Food and Drug Administration approved the product for broader use (Marketletter March 20).
