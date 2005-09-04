Over 80% of Americans "want option of authorized generics"

More than eight in 10 Americans want the option of choosing authorized generic prescription drugs (multi-source generics manufactured by the brand name drug company and marketed as a generic under private label), according to a new nationwide study carried out by Roper Public Affairs & Media for Cincinnati-based pharmaceutical company Prasco Laboratories.
87% of those polled said they wanted the option of taking an authorized generic version of a prescription drug made by the original manufacturer, while 90% said they would like to be told specifically by their pharmacist when an authorized generic is available.
The study also found that, given the choice, three in four Americans said they would be more comfortable taking an authorized as opposed to a standard generic. Even those who say authorized versions make "no difference" in their comfort with generics would still feel more comfortable with an authorized generic than with another manufacturer's version, while eight in 10 would prefer the authorized generic if the price of an authorized generic and a standard generic were the same.
