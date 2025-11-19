Oversubscription for Merck KGaA Flotation

The bookbuilding stage of the flotation of Merck KGaA of Germany (Marketletter October 2) has been completed, with the issuing price for ordinary shares set at 54 Deutschemarks ($38). The initial international placement comprised 40 million ordinary Merck KGaA shares, representing around 25% of the total amount of shares, at a total value of 2.1 million marks.
A total of 10 billion marks in subscription requests were received during the bookbuilding phase, amounting to a large oversubscription of the offer. This has led to an extra 5 million shares being made available.
During the placement period, shareholders of Merck AG were offered the opportunity to exchange their shares for those of Merck KGaA at a rate of one Merck AG share for 27 shares in Merck KGaA. Around 96% of Merck AG shareholders took up this offer.
