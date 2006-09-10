Oxford BioMed 1st-half 2006 loss deepens 74%

Oxford BioMedica, a UK-based gene therapy company, says that, for the first half of 2006, its revenue totaled L200,000 million ($377,982), the same as the comparable period last year.

During the period, the firm's R&D costs soared 97.9% to L9.5 million as its loss after tax worsened 74% to L8.7 million. The company's cash, cash equivalents and assets increased 108% to L38.7 million.

Commenting on the key highlights of the period, the firm's chief executive, Alan Kingsman, said: "our lead anticancer product, TroVax, continues to generate promising clinical results in multiple cancer settings. Its progression into Phase III trials and a commercial collaboration should ensure that TroVax is developed and commercialized to its full potential." He further noted that progress across the firm's development pipeline could see as many as three other products entering clinical development over the course of 2006 and 2007.