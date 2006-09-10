Oxford BioMed 1st-half 2006 loss deepens 74%

Oxford BioMedica, a UK-based gene therapy company, says that, for the first half of 2006, its revenue totaled L200,000 million ($377,982), the same as the comparable period last year.
During the period, the firm's R&D costs soared 97.9% to L9.5 million as its loss after tax worsened 74% to L8.7 million. The company's cash, cash equivalents and assets increased 108% to L38.7 million.
Commenting on the key highlights of the period, the firm's chief executive, Alan Kingsman, said: "our lead anticancer product, TroVax, continues to generate promising clinical results in multiple cancer settings. Its progression into Phase III trials and a commercial collaboration should ensure that TroVax is developed and commercialized to its full potential." He further noted that progress across the firm's development pipeline could see as many as three other products entering clinical development over the course of 2006 and 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze