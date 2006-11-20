Oxford BioMed reports promising ProSavin data

UK gene therapy company Oxford BioMedica has reported encouraging preclinical data for ProSavin, its candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Findings presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Gene Therapy, held in Athens, Greece, showed that, for the first time, ProSavin outperformed the standard treatment for PD, L-DOPA, in terms of efficacy without inducing any of the disabling movement disorders that occur following prolonged treatment with the standard therapy.

According to the firm, long-term data showed that ProSavin's therapeutic benefit was maintained for at least 15 months, the most recent time point, without any loss of effect. In light of the news, analysts at Evolution Securities reaffirmed their "buy" rating on the UK firm. In a note to investors, Jonathan Senior said the encouraging preclinical data is important "not only as a potential source of value in its own right, but also because it is likely to be the first therapeutic based on the LentiVector gene delivery technology to enter clinical development...moreover, the therapeutic benefit was maintained at up to 15 months." He noted that PD animal models are much more reliable indicators of clinical efficacy than models for other diseases.