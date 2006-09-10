Oxford BioMed's Trovax to enter Ph II US trial

Oxford BioMedica, a UK gene therapy company, says that the Southwest Oncology Group, a US clinical trials cooperative, has received regulatory clearance to commence a Phase II trial of the former's cancer immunotherapy, TroVax, in patients with late-stage breast cancer.

The targeted population for this study, which is entirely funded by the US National Cancer Institute, will be late-stage (Stage III and IV) breast cancer patients who have received standard therapy and have either minimal residual disease or no evidence of disease. Approximately 120 patients will be enrolled in this open-label trial to receive monthly injections of TroVax for three months, followed by booster immunizations at six, nine and 12 months. Key endpoints will include immunological response rates to the 5T4 tumor antigen and progression-free survival versus historical controls.

The SWOG, which is responsible for all aspects of the trial, could commence patient enrollment before the end of the year and the UK firm expects the study to complete in approximately two to three years, Ark noted.