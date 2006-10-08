Saturday 8 November 2025

Oxford BioMedica expands program to fight blindness

8 October 2006

UK-based Oxford BioMedica, a gene therapy company, and the Foundation Fighting Blindness through its translational research arm National Neurovision Research Institute have announced the signing of a research and collaboration agreement to develop a portfolio of gene therapy products for the treatment of eye diseases.

This builds on the existing agreement with the FFB signed in November 2003 for the preclinical development of RetinoStat, Oxford BioMedica's product for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and for which the firm expects to file an Investigational New Drug application in 2007. The first product in the expanded portfolio will be StarGen for the treatment of Stargardt disease, the most common juvenile degenerative retinal disease.

Under the accord and a separate share subscription agreement, the FFB and a consortium of investors will make an undisclosed upfront payment and will also subscribe for up to $3.9 million of Oxford BioMedica ordinary shares of $0.01 each to fund the development of StarGen. The share subscription will be made in stages and priced at a 10% premium to the market price at the time of investment. In return, the FFB and the consortium of investors will receive a royalty on sales of StarGen.

