Oxford Biomedica merger talks called off

Just a few weeks after revealing that it was in merger talks with an unnamed suitor, UK-based Oxford BioMedica said that negotiations had been called off, causing the firm's ramped up share price to plunge 20.5% to 19.5 pence. However, analysts at Panmure Gordon expect a great deal of clinical trial news from the firm on its cancer and Parkinson's disease drug candidates and maintain their share price target on OB of 45-55 pence.