Oxford BioMedica's MetXia completes first stage of Phase II trial

UK gene-based therapy firm Oxford BioMedica has completed the first stage of its Phase II trial of MetXia, its gene-targeted prodrug activation product, in pancreatic cancer together with the anticancer drug cyclosphosphamide.The objectives were to assess the safety of administering the agent locally to the pancreatic tumor, to confirm gene transfer at the tumor site following local delivery and to identify an optimal dose for the second stage of the trial. Patient recruitment is commencing for the 25-patient second stage, involving a fixed dose of MetXia and increasing doses of CPA. Stage two will accrue up to 25 patients and determine the optimal dose of CPA. Preliminary efficacy data from these evaluations is expected early next year.