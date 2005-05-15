Oxford BioMedica sees progress with eye drug

UK-based gene-therapy group Oxford BioMedica and its partner, the Institute of Ophthalmology in London, UK, have unveiled promising preclinical findings from their study of RetinoStat for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration.

RetinoStat delivers genes to the retina which block the formation of new blood vessels that cause AMD. The group is assessing two versions of the product with the anti-angiogenesis genes endostatin and angiostatin.