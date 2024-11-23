Oxford Biomedica To Sue Underwriters

- Oxford Biomedica is to sue two underwriters, Stockton Trading Ltd,registered in the Bahamas, and Kaj Kjellquist, a private underwriter from Sweden which, it says, neglected to honor obligations in its offer of 12.5 million shares which took place in November 1995. Initially placed at 88 pence ($1.42), the shares lost almost half their value in the first day of trading, and this was blamed on the delayed listing, caused by two of the four underwriters abandoning the deal.