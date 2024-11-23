Oxford Biomedica To Sue Underwriters

- Oxford Biomedica is to sue two underwriters, Stockton Trading Ltd,registered in the Bahamas, and Kaj Kjellquist, a private underwriter from Sweden which, it says, neglected to honor obligations in its offer of 12.5 million shares which took place in November 1995. Initially placed at 88 pence ($1.42), the shares lost almost half their value in the first day of trading, and this was blamed on the delayed listing, caused by two of the four underwriters abandoning the deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze