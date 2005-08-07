Oxford Immunotec gets L7M to advance TB diagnostic

Oxford, UK-headquartered T cell diagnostics company Oxford Immunotec has closed a L7.0 million ($12.4 million) series B private equity financing, led by Prelude Ventures, which invested L2.75 million, alongside Quester, the Dow Chemical Co and Top Technology.

Oxford Immunotec will use the financing to extend marketing for its first product, T SPOT-TB, a diagnostic for tuberculosis, currently approved for sale in Europe. T SPOT-TB can be reliably used to detect disease infection and is currently the only available test for the effective diagnosis of latent TB in immunocompromised patients, the firm stated.