OXFORD MOLECULAR FLOTATION

The UK-based computer-aided molecular design software company Oxford Molecular is seeking a listing on the London Stock Exchange and released its Pathfinder prospectus last week.
There are three main reasons for the placing. It will, firstly, finance the group's continuing recruitment of technical personnel to develop further its software range, including database management systems, and it will enable it to offer customers an enhanced molecular design solution. It will also expand Oxford Molecular's contract research services, and, finally, improve its sales and marketing resources, particularly in the USA.
The company's directors recognize the challenges facing them such as developing its contract research business and penetrating the US market, notes the prospectus. The directors have recently strengthened operational management through the recruitment of experienced operations and finance personnel.
