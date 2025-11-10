Oxford Molecular In Research Alliance

Oxford Molecular of the UK has entered into a strategic alliance with Perkin-Elmer of the USA's Applied Biosystems division to develop software solutions aimed at accelerating the speed and broadening the scope of the DNA and protein sequencing process. The aim of the initiative is to develop a product that will allow drug researchers to identify genetic data rapidly, and automatically annotate it for direct integration into the drug design process.
The software will be based on Oxford's Comms Manager technology and integrates into the new worldwide standard in pharmaceutical research computing announced recently by the firm, in collaboration with Glaxo Wellcome and Silicon Graphics (Marketletters June 26 and July 10). Development costs will be shared by the two companies, and the software will be bundled with Perkin-Elmer's existing sequencer product line.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
