OxiGene: Neu-Sensamide study

- OxiGene has completed Phase I evaluation of Neu-Sensamide, a chemically- modified form of metoclopramide (developed as a pretreatment radiotherapy and chemotherapy-sensitizer and antiemetic). The results of the study showed that the drug has 95% of the bioavailability of intravenously-administered metoclopramide when given by intramuscular injection. Combined with Phase II/III study data for the drug's precursor Sensamide, the company hopes to initiate Phase III trials for Neu-Sensamide as a sensitizer in 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze