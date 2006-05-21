Oxigene's CA4P gets FDA OD

USA-based Oxigene, a developer of biopharmaceutical compounds for the treatment of cancer and certain ophthalmologic diseases, says that the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products has granted Orphan Drug designation to its lead vascular disrupting agent Combretastatin A4P (CA4P) for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Currently the agent is under Phase II assessment in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel as a therapy for platinum resistant ovarian cancer. The results of an earlier Phase Ib clinical trial showed that the combined-therapy achieved a 67% response rate in patients who have not adequately responded to previous treatments.