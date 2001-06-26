Friday 17 October 2025

OXiGENE's combretastatin retards liver metastases

26 June 2001

New data supporting OXiGENE's vascular-targeting agent combretastatin(CA4P) shows the drug has a profound effect on tumor growth and microvasculature in a murine liver metastatic model.

The data, which were discussed at Bio 2001 in San Diego, USA, last week, were first published in the Journal of Clinical Cancer Research by Paul O'Brien of Monash University's Alfred Hospital in Prahran, Australia. He demonstrated that, when used alone, CA4P significantly decreased the percentage of colorectal tumor metastasis to the liver. Dramatic effects were seen after only one hour of treatment with no damage to normal tissue.

"CA4P represents an exciting development in cancer treatment," said Prof O'Brien, adding that "not only is it highly effective in reducing tumor size but, importantly, it appears to act by a new path of specifically targeting the blood vessels which feed the tumor."

