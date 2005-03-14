Thursday 18 June 2026

OXiGENE sells $15M of stock

14 March 2005

US firm OXiGENE has said that it will receive gross proceeds of $15.0 million from the sale of 3,336,117 shares of its common stock, pursuant to the firm's effective shelf registration statement filed in October 2003. The shares are being sold to certain institutional investors at $4.50 each. Legg Mason Wood Walker served as lead placement agent for the offering, with Lazard Freres & Co acting as co-placement agent.

"We plan to use these proceeds to accelerate the development of our current product candidates in oncology and ophthalmology," said OXiGENE chief executive Fred Driscoll. "In oncology, we are focused on receiving regulatory clearance in 2005 to enter into two later-stage, randomized clinical trials with CA4P, our most advanced product candidate, in combination with other currently-available therapies. In ophthalmology, our goal this year is to enroll a majority of patients in our CA4P Phase II study in myopic macular degeneration and be poised to move forward in the clinic aggressively in 2006 to address this debilitating disease," he added.

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