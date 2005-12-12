OXiGENE to initiate Ph Ib trial of CA4P combo

OXiGENE, a US biopharmaceutical firm focused on cancer and ophthalmology, says that it will initiate a new clinical trial with its lead vascular-disrupting compound, combretastatin A4 Phosphate.
The company will commence a Phase Ib clinical study to evaluate CA4P in combination therapy with Genentech's Avastin (bevacizumab). The trial follows previously-announced preclinical data presented at a recent conference of the American Association for Cancer Research, which showed that the combination produced significant activity against solid tumors. This will be the first human clinical trial to pair a vascular-disrupting compound with an anti-angiogenic agent against cancer, the firm noted.
