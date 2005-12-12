OXiGENE to sell 6 million shares

Emerging US company OXiGENE, a developer of biopharmaceutical compounds to treat cancer and certain ophthalmologic diseases, has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to its effective shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed underwritten public offering of six million shares. The underwriters will be granted an over-allotment option for an additional 900,000 shares of common stock, all of which are being sold by OXiGENE.

SG Cowen & Co is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering, while Lazard Capital Markets is acting as co-manager.