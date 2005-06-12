Oxis Int moves closer to profitability

The USA's OXIS International, which focuses on developing technologies and products to research, diagnose, treat and prevent diseases associated with oxidative stress, is close to meeting its goals of marketing new technology in the fourth quarter of this year and attaining profitability in 2006.
Discussing the group's progress, chief executive Steven Guillen stated that "given our improving financial picture, the debt retirement made possible by a $6.5 million investment in December of last year and our new product launches planned for the end of this year, I would expect the company to achieve profitability in 2006."
OXIS is currently preparing ergothioneine, a potent antioxidant for a variety of age-related disorders, and the first in a series of cardiac predictors for launch in the fourth quarter of 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze