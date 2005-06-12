Oxis Int moves closer to profitability

The USA's OXIS International, which focuses on developing technologies and products to research, diagnose, treat and prevent diseases associated with oxidative stress, is close to meeting its goals of marketing new technology in the fourth quarter of this year and attaining profitability in 2006.

Discussing the group's progress, chief executive Steven Guillen stated that "given our improving financial picture, the debt retirement made possible by a $6.5 million investment in December of last year and our new product launches planned for the end of this year, I would expect the company to achieve profitability in 2006."

OXIS is currently preparing ergothioneine, a potent antioxidant for a variety of age-related disorders, and the first in a series of cardiac predictors for launch in the fourth quarter of 2005.