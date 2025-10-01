Oz Productions Buys Chinese Pharma Company

Florida, USA-based Oz Productions Inc has acquired 100% of Dalian Pegasus Pharmaceutical Co, located in the city of Dalian in the People's Republic of China. Oz Productions will issue 11 million shares of the company to fund the acquisition, and will raise $10 million in capital for equipment and working capital during 1997.
Dalian Pegasus, according to Oz Productions, is the only government-approved large-scale, wholly foreign-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer in China, "enjoying preferential policies" to process and repackage foreign pharmaceutical products from abroad for resale in China.
The Chinese company has recently completed a 10,000-square meter facility at a cost of $10 million. In addition, it has installed one production line at a cost of $1.5 million, which will be fully operational in early-1997. Oz has agreed to raise a further $6 million during 1997 to acquire and install three other production lines. On completion of the three lines, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 60 million units of capsules, 100 million units of tablets and 10 million small packages (pouches) of soluble powder. Dalian Pegasus has also acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to a number of natural products.
