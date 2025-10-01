P&G And Regeneron In Muscle Disease Collaboration

- Procter & Gamble and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have entered into an exclusive worldwide agreement to discover and develop therapeutics for muscle diseases and disorders. P&G will acquire Regeneron stock worth $10 million and will make a further five annual payments of $3.75 million. Profits from resulting products will be shared equally between the two companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze