P&G Expands Pharma Business In Brazil

Procter & Gamble, the US giant better known for its household rather than pharmaceutical business, is expanding its health care business in Brazil. For 1995, it reported turnover of $375 million, in Brazil's $8.27 billion market. The company has invested around $20 million to resume operations in the pharmaceutical sector, according to South American Business News.

The investment was to buy machinery and its own production line. Vick and Milton brands were being produced under license by Merrell Lepetit (now part of Hoechst Marion Roussel). Currently, these drugs are being made at P&G's Sao Paulo plant.