P&G/Sanofi file suit against Roche/GSK

US conglomerate Procter & Gamble and the US subsidiary of French drug major Sanofi Aventis, which co-market the osteoarthritis drug Actonel (risedronate) in the USA, have filed a law suit under the Lanham Act against Roche Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline in the US Federal District Court in the Southern District of New York. This alleges that Roche and GSK engaged in false and misleading advertising of their osteoarthritis drug Boniva (ibandronate) and seek an injunction to stop that advertising.

Specifically, the US law suit alleges that advertising for Boniva falsely claims, literally or implicitly: that the drug has been proven to reduce the risk of non-spinal (non-vertebral) fractures; and that the agent has demonstrated efficacy against non-spinal fracture comparable to other bisphosphonates, such as Actonel. Claims appear in advertising directed at both consumers and physicians. The complaint further alleges that the Boniva label and clinical study data do not support these claims.

Both Actonel and Boniva have been proven to reduce the risk of spinal (vertebral) fractures at three years in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis, stated P&G, adding that the medications have not been compared in head-to-head clinical studies.