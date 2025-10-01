P&U Gets Restraining Order In Rogaine Case

As predicted in the Marketletter last week, Pharmacia & Upjohn has taken legal action to try and force the US Food and Drug Administration to reverse its decision on market exclusivity for Rogaine (minoxidil solution), P&U's hair restorer product which was recently launched over-the-counter. On April 16, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the FDA from approving any generic competitors.

In addition, the judge ordered the FDA to suspend the effective date for any previously approved generics. The FDA had rejected P&U's petition for a three-year monopoly on the OTC product under the Waxman-Hatch Act, and promptly approved generic versions of the drug from Alpharma and Lemmon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25.

P&U notes that Rogaine was cleared for OTC use in the USA on February 9, and the company launched the product, amid a huge promotional campaign, shortly after. The firm insists that it spent millions of dollars in the four years it took to get OTC approval for the drug, and maintained a dialogue with the FDA in order to supply appropriate data.