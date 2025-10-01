P&U Launches First Atrial Fibrillation Drug In the USA

Pharmacia & Upjohn has launched Corvert Injection (ibutilide fumarate) onto the US market. The product is the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for rapid conversion of atrial fibrillation and flutter to normal rhythm.

Alone, atrial fibrillation and flutter are not considered life-threatening, but they can lead to decreased cardiac output, congestive heart failure and low blood pressure in some patients. In addition, atrial fibrillation is a risk factor for embolic stroke. Electrical cardioversion is the primary treatment option for these patients, but this procedure requires anesthesia to minimize patient discomfort. Drugs currently used to treat atrial fibrillation and flutter (eg procainamide) are not rapidly effective, with patients often requiring hospitalization, dose titration and close observation for one to three days. Corvert was approved for marketing in the USA in December 1995. It is administered in a single, 1mg in 10ml dose, and costs $119.75 per injection.