P&U Pulls Plug On Eltanolone

Pharmacia & Upjohn has decided to discontinue development of its intravenous anesthetic eltanolone after a review of data from Phase III clinical trials. These trials were halted prematurely in November last year after a number of reports of skin reactions (hives) in patients receiving the drug (Marketletter December 4, 1995).
Eltanolone had been tested in around 1,750 patients in the USA and several European countries. The company reports that a higher-than-expected (>1%) incidence of hives was encountered, while there was no significant difference in efficacy between eltanolone and competing anesthetics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze