P&U Pulls Plug On Eltanolone

Pharmacia & Upjohn has decided to discontinue development of its intravenous anesthetic eltanolone after a review of data from Phase III clinical trials. These trials were halted prematurely in November last year after a number of reports of skin reactions (hives) in patients receiving the drug (Marketletter December 4, 1995).

Eltanolone had been tested in around 1,750 patients in the USA and several European countries. The company reports that a higher-than-expected (>1%) incidence of hives was encountered, while there was no significant difference in efficacy between eltanolone and competing anesthetics.