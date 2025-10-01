P&U's Nicotrol Inhaler Approvable In USA

The Drug Abuse Advisory Committee to the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that Pharmacia & Upjohn's Nicotrol Inhaler be approved for marketing as a prescription nicotine-replacement therapy.

According to the company, the delivery system is unique and addresses the behavioral aspects of smoking, ie the hand-to-mouth movements. Each puff of the inhaler contains eight-to-10 times less nicotine than a normal cigarette inhalation and has no harmful effects, it says.

P&U acquired the development technology from Advanced Therapeutic Products in 1987, which receives royalties of approximately 3% of net sales to wholesalers. The products will be marketed in the USA by McNeil Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (Marketletter June 10).