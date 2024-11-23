P&U Sets Offering Price For Biacore

- Pharmacia & Upjohn has set the offering price for biosensor company Biacore at 106.75 kroner ($16.00) per American Depositary Share. According to the company, the offer was oversubscribed eight times by investors on five millon shares that were offered to them. 1.5 million of these are newly-issued shares which will bring Biacore 160 million kroner. P&U will receive 374 million kroner. Biacore shares will be traded in Stockholm on the O-list, on December 3.