P&U/Solvay's Luvox: Approved For OCD

- Pharmacia & Upjohn and Solvay's antidepressant drug Luvox(fluvoxamine) has become the first selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor to get US approval for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder in children and adolescents. The drug is already the most-prescribed medication for OCD in adults in the USA, according to Solvay.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze