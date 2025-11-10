P&U Stops Eltanolone Clinical Trials

Pharmacia & Upjohn has temporarily suspended clinical trials of its new intravenous anesthetic eltanolone, pending an investigation into side effects. The company reports that hives developed in approximately 1% of patients receiving the drug. It has so far been tested in 1,750 patients in the USA and several European countries. The investigation will try and determine if the effects are drug-related.
