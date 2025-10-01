P&U To Combine Businesses

Pharmacia & Upjohn is to combine its global inflammation and critical care businesses into a single entity. The two had been managed independently since the merged company began operations in 1995.

The reorganized business will also include inflammatory bowel disease, transplantation and trauma. Strategic business support will be provided to Freedox (tirilazad mesylate) and Corvert (ibutilide fumarate), the company said. "We will continue to introduce Corvert into new markets and complete Freedox development," commented Michael Jowett, vice president of the two merged areas.