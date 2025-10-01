P&U Unit In Disease Management Deal

Greenstone Healthcare Solutions, Pharmacia & Upjohn's disease management subsidiary, has entered into a licensing agreement with Lovelace Healthcare Innovations for 30 disease management programs to address such conditions as pediatric asthma, diabetes, low back disorders and hypertension.

LHI will develop, test and validate the disease management programs with Green-stone's involvement. When completed, each program will be marketed by Greenstone. The deal is thought to be the "first such comprehensive collaboration in the industry."