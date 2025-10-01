p53 Mutations In Breast Cancer

- The presence of p53 tumor suppressor gene mutations in breast cancer patients is highly-predictive of poor prognosis, according to a 90-patient study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. If the results are confirmed, doctors could have a means of identifying patients at high risk of relapse who could benefit from additional treatment after surgery (see also page 26), noted John Kovach of the City of Hope National Medical Center in the USA, who headed the study.