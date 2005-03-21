PacMab raises fund for new cancer therapy

Australian cancer drug development company PacMab has raised A$700,000 ($554,610) in equity funding from venture capital company Symbion Pty Ltd and professional investors, to help the company develop its portfolio of monoclonal antibodies to treat fatal blood cancer.

The funds will assist development of PacMab's lead drug, a treatment for the blood cancer multiple myeloma, which is in late stages of preclinical testing. The company is already preparing for Phase I and Phase IIa clinical trials, it said.