PAION initiates next-gen plasminogen activator program

PAION AG, a German company focusing on the development of treatment opportunities for stroke and other thrombotic diseases, has initiated a new plasminogen activator program, which is intended to serve as a long-term life cycle management tool for desmoteplase and a mid-term option for indications not within the current profile and development program of the compound.

PAION said that it has started early-stage development activities for a series of plasminogen activators and analogs that make use of the exciting preclinical findings of desmoteplase. These include the highest currently-known fibrin specificity. Patents for this new generation of plasminogen activators and proteases have been filed and the lead protein has shown promising fibrinolytic activity in in vitro tests. PAION expects that the lead will be tested for lack of neurotoxicity during 2006.

For the work necessary to start proof-of-concept studies, PAION says it can rely on key experimental set-ups that have been established for testing desmoteplase. The 2006 plan includes small-scale production and selected in vitro and in vivo studies. The firm expects to decide by the end of 2006 which member of this promising new class of drugs qualifies for advanced preclinical testing and human studies: the current lead compound or another related protein. Key selection criteria will include fibrin specificity and other parameters important for stroke.